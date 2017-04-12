The Great Rice Bowl Challenge

Check out the recipe below.
The Great Rice Bowl
By Eric Fung, United Noodles
Recipe for 2 Rice Bowls
• 4 cups of cooked white rice
• 1 cup spinach
• 2 tsp of sesame seeds
• 1 cup blanched mung bean sprouts
• 1 tbsp of sesame oil
• 1/2 cup pickled carrots
• 1/2 cup preserved fern sprouts
• 1 1/2 cup beef bulgogi
• 2 fried eggs
• Nori strips to taste
• Gochujang pepper paste to taste
1 Blanche soy beans, spinach and bean sprouts in boiling water for 30-50 seconds
2 Toss bean sprouts in sesame oil
3 Toss spinach with sesame seeds
4 Fry eggs sunny side up
5 Slice nori into strips
6 Split rice into two bowls
7 Split rest of ingredients and use to top each bowl
8 Garnish your finished product with nori strips & gochujang pepper paste
All ingredients are available at United Noodles.