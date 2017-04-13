120-Unit Apartment Near U Of M Evacuated Due To CO Leak

April 13, 2017 12:34 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters evacuated an apartment building near the University of Minnesota due to a carbon monoxide leak Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the CO leak was reported around 9 a.m. in the 120-unit apartment building located at 820 Washington Ave. SE. Two main level restaurants were also evacuated.

Firefighters found carbon monoxide throughout the building.

Officials say that Xcel Energy workers found the source. They say it seems to have come from the Noodles & Company. The fans that normally ventilate were shut off, causing a small build up.

As of noon Thursday, Xcel was still ventilating the building.

There were no victims.

