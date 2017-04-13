MnDOT Crews Ramp Up Pothole Patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As the season changes, Minnesota drivers could see more potholes popping up.

Potholes happen from excessive use or extremes in weather. A St. Paul crew was working to fill potholes Thursday afternoon.

Transportation generalist Todd Thoemke told WCCO many areas are about one month ahead of schedule because of mild winter weather.

“We’ve gone out pretty much year-round,” Thoemke said.

Thoemke’s Maryland Avenue location is responsible for some 350 lane miles of highway in the St. Paul area.

Fellow crew member Rick Diaz said being ahead of schedule means the crew can work on other projects, like fixing guardrails and fences along the highways.

MnDOT asks drivers to give all MnDOT trucks and workers enough of space to work on the roads.

“We ask people to help keep us safe,” Diaz said.

Diaz said drivers should try to move to the farthest lane away from people in work zones, but not slow down dramatically when approaching crews and work zones because it is unsafe for cars behind them.

MnDOT crews try to respond within 24 hours to reports of potholes and fill them up. MnDOT only covers highways, individual cities or counties are usually responsible for residential streets.