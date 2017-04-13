Local Producer, Musician Talk About MSPIFF Short ‘Ragman’

April 13, 2017 2:53 PM By Laura Oakes
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest kicks off tonight, with more than 350 showings over the next few weeks.

Among the slate is the story of a real-life vagabond with a beat-up guitar strapped across his back, and the local musicians who are bringing his music to life.

“The Ragman: A Hobo’s Story Untold” was produced by Shakopee native Michael Deering. WCCO’s Laura Oakes sat down with him and musician Joe Gamble, about how they’re bringing The Ragman’s music to the masses:

“The Ragman: A Hobo’s Story Untold” premieres Friday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival.

An album of The Ragman’s re-recorded songs is on the way, too.

