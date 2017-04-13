Vote For 2017 Flavor Of The Fair

April 13, 2017 9:00 AM

You can vote now through April 17th for the 2017 Flavor of the Fair. The Midwest Dairy Association will serve the winning flavor in malts and sundaes in the Dairy Building at this summer’s state fair.

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia