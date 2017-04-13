Student Complains About ‘White Privilege Checklist’ In U Of M Dorm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The conversation about race continues to be a heated one at the University of Minnesota.

On Wednesday, a display board with examples of white privilege found in Mark G. Yudof Hall lead to one student becoming upset.

The display features 11 postcards, each with a different statement that identifies what white privilege allows for tryingthose that benefit from it.

The statements range from “I can go shopping alone most of the time, pretty well assured that I will not be followed or harassed,” to “I can be late to a meeting without having the lateness reflect on my race.”

Evan Christenson, a current student at the U of M, told the online college forum Campus Reform he believed the board crossed the line.

Christenson was quoted saying the display “attacks the individual and not the idea.”

“I do believe it crosses the line. When it attacks the individual and not the idea, there is a problem,” Christenson said to Campus Reform. “I am not inherently racist because I don’t believe in white privilege. I believe there needs to be dialogue on the subject but it needs to more of a give and take and not a one-sided affair.”

The display, and Christenson’s subsequent comments, have caused several news outlets to take notice.

The University of Minnesota released a statement on the display Thursday afternoon: