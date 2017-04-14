Minnesota State Fair’s 1st Cheese Curd Stand To Close

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ask people what their favorite food at the Minnesota State Fair is, and it’s likely that the most frequent answer will be cheese curds.
Next year, though, it’s looking likely that there will be one fewer place to buy them.
According to various reports, the Original Deep-Fried Cheese Curds stand on Dan Patch Avenue will close. It was the first stand at the fair to sell the popular salty treat.
The owner, Dick Mueller, is 80 years old and said that age wouldn’t allow him to continue operations. He wanted to transfer ownership to his son, but fair officials didn’t give that the green light, reports say.
Instead, the fair bought the building and is exploring other options for it, telling local media that there is still Mouse Trap Cheese Curds just across the street in the Food Building.