Dakota County Employs Goats To Rid Parks Of Invasive Species

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The park crews in Dakota County are using goats to get rid of plants that are out of control.
Some are already hard at work at Lebanon Hills Visitor Center.
The goats are browsers, meaning they eat woody plants and brush. They don’t just graze on grass.
The goat’s digestive system actually destroys seeds so they won’t pass through and grow again.
“Goats have a really good diet for a lot of the plants that we’re having trouble with. Minnesota, everyone knows buckthorn, buckthorn. Buckthorn is the big problem here. So, they really love to eat the bark of that plant; they love to eat the berries, they love to eat the seeds,” goat wrangler Jake Langeslag said.
Goats also enjoy other invasive species like honeysuckle and sumac.
They can even digest poison ivy!