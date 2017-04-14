Teens Say Minnesota Choir Teacher Sent Inappropriate Messages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Days after a Minnesota music teacher was charged with having sex with a student, more teens are coming forward.

There are new accusations that Erik Akervik also sent inappropriate messages to teens in his church choir at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, where he has worked for the past six years.

This comes after he was charged for having sex with a Burnsville High School student and sending nude photos to another.

Leaders at Mount Olivet tell WCCO several young church members have come forward after the teacher was charged earlier this week.

In a letter sent to church members and friends Thursday, Pastor Dennis J. Johnson of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church said Akervik was fired from his position as choir director after the church was notified of his arrest by Burnsville police.

Since those initial accusations, several young church members have come forward to say Akervik sent them inappropriate messages via social media.

Prosecutors charged the 29-year-old Burnsville High School music teacher earlier this week after they say he sent a naked picture to a male student on Snapchat.

That accusation led to the discovery of a second male victim who told authorities he had sex with Akervik last December.

WCCO’s Mary McGuire spoke with one mother who has a daughter who is in the choir at Mount Olivet.

“No place is immune from bad things happening. You can’t just go somewhere else and say, ‘Well, it’s safe here but not here,'” Siri Drontle said. “It could happen anywhere, so it’s not like you can run away from it. So, I think just safety and precautions and helping people know and be aware.”

Akervik is now out on bond.

He also worked at Mt. Olivet’s Cathedral of the Pines camp.

Those at the church are now asking anyone who may have had uncomfortable or inappropriate contact with Akervik to come forward to authorities.

Akervik’s next court date is May 11.