1 Dead, 2 Injured In Moorhead Duplex Fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man has died and two women were hurt in an overnight fire in Moorhead.
Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says the victim’s body was found in the north side duplex after 2 a.m. Friday after the blaze was extinguished. An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County medical examiner in St. Paul.
Wallin says two women were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.
No further information was available.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)