Department Of Health Hosting Opioid Antidote Training Session

April 14, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Department Of Health, Naloxone, Narcan, opioids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials are trying to spread the word about a law that allowing Minnesotans to purchase an opioid antidote without a prescription.

The Minnesota Department of Health planned to host a training session Friday showing how to use naloxone, also known as Narcan, during an opioid overdose. Officials at the event will also talk about who should buy the antidote.

Minnesota has been working to combat a spike in overdoses as the nation has dealt with the rise in opioid abuse. Expanding access to Narcan has been a major goal nationwide.

The law allowing walk-in access to naloxone went into effect on January 1 after a bill was passed last year. Health officials in the state have been working with pharmacists and public health boards to roll out the program.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia