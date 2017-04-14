Suspect In Loring Park Hit-And-Run In Custody

April 14, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Loring Park, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police said a suspect is in custody after a man and his dog were hit by a stolen vehicle in Loring Park Thursday evening.

Police said the car hit two vehicles and then jumped a sidewalk, hitting a man who was walking his dog.

The victim was taken to HCMC with minor injuries. His dog was badly injured and taken to a vet.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and criminal vehicular operation.

The crash happened minutes after police terminated an earlier chase, which started when officers located the stolen vehicle.

