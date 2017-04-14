Special Needs Teacher Sentenced In Sexual Assault Of Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former New Hope special needs teacher has been sentenced in connection to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old.
David Scott Henderson was a special education counselor and substitute teacher at the North Education Center in New Hope. Police said he brought the victim to his Rogers home in July 2015 and later sexually assaulted her while his kids slept in a nearby room.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim described Henderson as “kind of a father figure” to her. Police said he spent time with the girl outside of school.
After Henderson pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, he was sentenced to 48 months in prison, which was stayed for 10 years. He will, however, have to serve a year in a workhouse.
In addition to the workhouse, he will be on probation for 10 years, will have to register as a predatory offender, cannot own a firearm, prohibited from contacting victim and cannot register to vote until his civil rights are fully restored.