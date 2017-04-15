4 Things To Do From Saturday, April 15, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Don’t let the rains get you down! Go out and enjoy one or more of these four events covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Lowertown Pop returns to St. Paul’s Union Depot Saturday. The Minnesota Maker market features local artisans, craftspeople and musicians. The event benefits the nonprofit River’s Edge Academy and goes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.
2. With spring comes farm babies! Head to Brooklyn Park to check out the Twin Cities Festival for an adorable baby animal petting zoo. It’s open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. all month long. They are closed however for Easter Sunday. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.
3. The Harlem Globetrotters are taking over downtown Minneapolis. The team has been entertaining audiences for more than 90 years with a unique and fun basketball experience. There are two games Saturday at Target Center at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $26.
4. And hop on over to Mall of America or Southtown Shopping Center in Bloomington to see the Easter Bunny. There’s pictures, live music, face painting, prizes and more.