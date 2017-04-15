WCCO Saturday Morning Links (April 15)

April 15, 2017 8:00 AM
From the Harlem Globetrotters to the Easter bunny at the Mall of America and Southtown Mall, here are all the links and information you need from WCCO Saturday Morning with Mike Augustyniak and Rachel Slavik.

Twin Cities Festival Spring Babies
https://twincitiesspringbabies.com/

Cedar + Stone, Urban Table at JW Marriot Mall of America
http://www.marriott.com/hotel-restaurants/mspjw-jw-marriott-minneapolis-mall-of-america/cedar+-stone,-urban-table/5694133/about.mi

Best of MN – Ramen at United Noodles
http://www.unitednoodles.com/unideli/

Lowertown Pop at Union Depot
http://www.uniondepot.org/events/lowertownpop/

Harlem Globetrotters at Target Center
https://www.targetcenter.com/events/detail/harlemglobetrotters

Easter Bunny at Mall of America
https://www.mallofamerica.com/events/view/1969

Easter Bunny at Southtown in Bloomington
https://www.bloomingtonmn.org/things-to-do/events/easter-bunny-at-southtown

