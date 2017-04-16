Investigation Underway After Car Hits, Kills Plymouth Jogger

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an avid jogger is dead after he was hit and killed while out on a run in his neighborhood.

It happened late Saturday morning on County Road 6 near Yuma Lane. Plymouth police say the man was struck by an eastbound vehicle while trying to cross the road where there is no designated crosswalk.

The speed limit is 45 mph on the county road. Police say the driver who hit the man has been cooperating in the investigation.

“You could tell he was in complete shock,” witness Tyler Puhl said. “There was no emotion on his face at all, but he stopped immediately and got out of his car.”

The man was known by neighbors for being an avid jogger. Puhl, who called 911 after the accident, had seen him before.

“They call him ‘Beats’ because he always wears ‘Beats by Dre’ headphones,” Puhl said. “But he’s out here no matter what the weather is jogging in the morning.”

Police are still investigating. Plymouth Sgt. Chris Kuklok said it’s a tragic warning to both pedestrians and drivers.

“Both the drivers going through that road and the pedestrians who may be near it have a shared obligation to watch out for each other,” Kuklok said.

Police say the man who was killed was on his way back home and does not live far from where he was killed. They have not released his identity.