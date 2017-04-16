Twins Lose To White Sox 3-1 In 10 Innings On Garcia Homer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Avisail Garcia had a career-high four hits, including an opposite-field, two-run homer in the 10th inning that led the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.

Leury Garcia doubled off Ryan Pressly (0-2) leading off the 10th and advanced on Tyler Saladino’s sacrifice. Jose Abreu struck out and Garcia drove a high fastball over the seats and into the right field plaza.’

Nate Jones (1-0) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and David Robertson fanned his first two batters in a 1-2-3 10th for his third save in as many chances.

Brian Dozier hit an inside-the-park home run for the Twins.

Chicago ended its 18-inning scoreless streak when Matt Davidson’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly drove in Abreu. The White Sox were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position before Garcia’s homer.

A day after sitting out to due to right knee swelling, Dozier raced around the bases after his fifth-inning drive deflected off center fielder Jacob May’s glove.

Hector Santiago gave up six hits in seven innings, walked none and struck out six. Santiago 5-1 against his former team, allowing six earned runs in 38 2/3 innings.

White Sox starter James Shields yielded five hits and three walks in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier did not play because of flu-like symptoms. Manager Rick Renteria said Frazier has been feeling dehydrated. He missed two games last week, and returned, leaving Saturday’s game early with recurrence of the symptoms.

Twins: INF Ehire Adrianza (right oblique strain) will report to Fort Myers, Florida, to begin playing in extended spring training games on Monday. … LHP Ryan O’Rourke (left forearm strain) has been throwing at 60 feet and his next step will be to toss from 90 feet, according to general manager Thad Levine.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Chicago’s three-city trip ends in New York, where LHP Derek Holland (1-1, 1.50 ERA) is to start Monday against the Yankees. Holland allowed one hit in six scoreless innings in his last outing.

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-1, 8.00) starts Monday as Minnesota opens a four-game, home series against Cleveland. Gibson surrendered five runs in four innings in a loss to Detroit last week.

