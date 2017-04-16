Red Flag Warning In Effect For Western Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect Sunday in west and west-central Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says the warning, which includes several counties along the Minnesota River valley, will remain in effect until 8 p.m.
The area under the warning did not see much of the weekend rain, meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says.
The combination of mild spring weather, low humidity and winds up to 35 mph are creating a considerable fire risk.
“Any sparks, any cigarette, that hits some of that dry brush could spread quickly thanks to the wind,” Augustyniak said. “Take it extra careful today.”
So what does a Red Flag Warning mean? Hopefully this helps out. Outdoor burning definitely not recommended today! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/4OujpWEMeN
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 16, 2017
The National Weather Services says outdoor burning is not recommended.
Looking ahead, the next chance for rain comes Tuesday.