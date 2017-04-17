2 UK Men Create Colorless Coffee That Doesn’t Stain Your Teeth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coffee is more popular than ever, but one downside is that it can stain your teeth. A new brew may solve that problem.
Two guys in Great Britain have come up with CLRCFF — and they say it is the first colorless coffee on the market.
They say the coffee is made from Arabica coffee beans and pure water, and is produced by what it calls “methods which have been never used before”. But they don’t say what those methods are, and a full ingredient list has not been released.
There’s a website where you can buy the coffee. It’s not cheap. A two-pack costs about $7.50.