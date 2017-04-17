Man Injured After Crashing Into Electric Pole While Fleeing Police

April 17, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Brown County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in south-central Minnesota say a 29-year-old man was injured over the weekend when he crashed his car into an electric pole while fleeing police.

Anthony Nicholas Geisler, of Sleepy Eye, crashed Saturday night near the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 29, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

Geisler was the only person hurt in the crash. Emergency crews brought him to Sleepy Eye Medical Center and later he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tried to stop Geisler for displaying an illegal white light to the rear of his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia