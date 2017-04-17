Rep. Ellison Talks Tax Reform With Small Business Owners

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison met Monday with local small business owners to talk about tax reform.
The Minnesota Democrat is concerned that President Donald Trump’s tax proposals are just tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans.
“Tax reform must raise sufficient revenue to create new jobs, investment in our infrastructure,” Ellison said. “Something that is sustainable and on a path to benefit everyone.”
Trump is planning to visit a Wisconsin business on Tuesday. Snap-on’s headquarters is in Kenosha.
One Comment
Typical liberal, he thinks it’s the governments place to create jobs, Listen carefully, the government does not create anything.