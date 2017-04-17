PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | The Opioid Epidemic | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 7 Most Underrated

Rep. Ellison Talks Tax Reform With Small Business Owners

April 17, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison met Monday with local small business owners to talk about tax reform.

The Minnesota Democrat is concerned that President Donald Trump’s tax proposals are just tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans.

“Tax reform must raise sufficient revenue to create new jobs, investment in our infrastructure,” Ellison said. “Something that is sustainable and on a path to benefit everyone.”

Trump is planning to visit a Wisconsin business on Tuesday. Snap-on’s headquarters is in Kenosha.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kevin Ol says:
    April 17, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Typical liberal, he thinks it’s the governments place to create jobs, Listen carefully, the government does not create anything.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia