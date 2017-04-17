4 Ramsey County Deputies On Leave After Vadnais Heights Shooting

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — An investigation of a “suspicious” RV turned into a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Four Ramsey County deputies are now on administrative leave. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Vadnais Heights, when deputies were on routine patrol near Highway 61 and Interstate 694.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says one of the deputies shot a man inside the RV. We talked with a friend of the man who died.

People who work along the 3200 block of Fanum Road say it was a bit odd to see an older model RV parked on the street near several businesses. They first noticed in a few days ago.

Sunday night, that RV became the scene of a fatal shooting.

In a statement, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Ramsey County deputies patrolling the area approached the vehicle and at one point, a deputy inside the RV fired a weapon, striking a man.

That man was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators offered no details about what led up to the shooting.

One of his friends told us he was in the process of buying the RV from a friend who had loaned it to him. She says a couple days ago, he called to say the RV had broken down and he was trying to fix it.

She described the man who died as non-violent, but shared he did have a history of drug addiction.

The BCA says deputies also found a woman inside a car near the RV. She was interviewed and released.

They say the deputies were not wearing body cameras, but investigators are reviewing squad car video captured at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy and will release the man’s name once relatives have been notified.