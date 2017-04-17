1 Man Dead In Vadnais Heights Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and four Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies are on leave following a deputy-involved shooting Sunday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, deputies were patrolling the 3200 block of Fanum Road when they discovered a suspicious vehicle. Shortly after, shots were fired and a male suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Four Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved. All of them are OK. They have all been placed on administrative leave, which is typical in a case like this.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to investigate.