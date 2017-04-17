PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Wis. Police: OWI Suspect Had Bowel Movement Before Arrest

April 17, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin man arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges evacuated his bowels in front of the arresting officer, according to a police report.

The report states 25-year-old Collin Svoboda was pulled over early Sunday morning after an officer saw him driving erratically.

As soon as Svoboda exited the vehicle, the officer noticed signs of intoxication. The arresting officer said Svoboda “had a bowel movement in public before I requested that he perform a series of field sobriety tests.” Those tests indicated Svoboda was in fact intoxicated.

While talking to Svoboda, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. During a search, the officer found marijuana, a pipe and a grinder.

Svoboda admitted to drinking alcohol and said the drug paraphernalia was his, the report states. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content greater than .15, THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

This is Svoboda’s first alcohol-related driving offense, according to the report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia