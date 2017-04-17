Wis. Police: OWI Suspect Had Bowel Movement Before Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin man arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges evacuated his bowels in front of the arresting officer, according to a police report.
The report states 25-year-old Collin Svoboda was pulled over early Sunday morning after an officer saw him driving erratically.
As soon as Svoboda exited the vehicle, the officer noticed signs of intoxication. The arresting officer said Svoboda “had a bowel movement in public before I requested that he perform a series of field sobriety tests.” Those tests indicated Svoboda was in fact intoxicated.
While talking to Svoboda, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in his vehicle. During a search, the officer found marijuana, a pipe and a grinder.
Svoboda admitted to drinking alcohol and said the drug paraphernalia was his, the report states. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content greater than .15, THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
This is Svoboda’s first alcohol-related driving offense, according to the report.