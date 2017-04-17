Wis. Man Accused Of Using Illegal Narcotics & Driving With 3 Young Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Wisconsin man is accused of driving under the influence of an illegal narcotic with three kids under the age of 8.
Wisconsin transportation officials say Jonathon Lee Groeneveld of Ashland Wisconsin was arrested Sunday evening for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. It was his first offense.
At around 5:33 p.m. Sunday, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped his car for speeding in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 2 in Bayfield County.
After a subsequent investigation, it was determined that Groeneveld was driving under the influence, authorities said. He also had three children in the vehicle, ages 4, 6 and 7.
Groeneveld was arrested, received a blood test at an area hospital and was then taken to the Bayfield County jail. He is being charged with operating under the influence of an illegal narcotic with a child under 16 years of age in the vehicle.