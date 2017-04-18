10 Cars Vandalized At St. Cloud Honda Dealership

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in central Minnesota say 10 cars were damaged over the weekend at a car dealership near St. Cloud.
Police in Waite Park, which is just west of St. Cloud, say someone damaged the cars at the Luther St. Cloud Honda dealership early Sunday morning.
The 10 vehicles sustained slashed tires, broken mirrors and smashed windows. All were along the front of the dealership.
One of the damaged cars belonged to an employee, police say. Seven of the cars were loaner vehicles, one was used and one was new.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 320-251-3281.