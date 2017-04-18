PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

10 Cars Vandalized At St. Cloud Honda Dealership

April 18, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: St. Cloud, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in central Minnesota say 10 cars were damaged over the weekend at a car dealership near St. Cloud.

Police in Waite Park, which is just west of St. Cloud, say someone damaged the cars at the Luther St. Cloud Honda dealership early Sunday morning.

The 10 vehicles sustained slashed tires, broken mirrors and smashed windows. All were along the front of the dealership.

One of the damaged cars belonged to an employee, police say. Seven of the cars were loaner vehicles, one was used and one was new.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 320-251-3281.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia