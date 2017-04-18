16-Year-Old Golfer Shoots An Incredible 63 In Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A golfer pulled off an incredible 9 under par round of 63 Monday, and he’s barely old enough to drive a car.

Caleb VanArragon, 16, notched the mistake-free round during the Blaine Invitational at TPC Twin Cities. The 63 is believed to be the state record for high school boys.

There’s no doubt sophomore VanArragon has the drive to be an elite golfer. Just ask Kevin Overgaard, the varsity head coach for boys golf at Blaine High School.

“He’s got great ability on the course,” Overgaard said. “But his ability to focus, I’ve never seen anything like it with a high school player.”

Nor has he or anyone else seen the type of round VanArragon pulled off Monday at the Blaine Invitational. The sophomore had nine birdies and nine pars for a round of 63.

“I knew that I was playing really well and I felt like I could keep making birdies and continuing to go even lower, but I didn’t know anything about the record,” said VanArragon.

He said the weather conditions were great with sunshine and little wind, and that the course itself was in top shape. He was two under through three holes, but says it was on the green of the fourth hole that he realized he might shoot the best round of his life.

“It was a tough putt. It was probably 12 to 15 feet breaking probably a couple of feet and I made it,” said VanArragon.

Even his team knew he was on the verge of something great.

“My coach didn’t talk to me at all the entire round and then my teammates, when I told them how well I was doing they didn’t talk to me much either,” he joked.

Scoring a 63 was enough for the history books, but VanArragon’s coach is already thinking about the future.

“He’s going to get bigger, get stronger, you know it’s exciting to think about what he could do,” Overgaard said.

VanArragon hopes his team wins conference this year. He also would like to win a state title eventually, but notching a record round is something he can roll with for now. He also has advice for golfers hoping to match his feat.

“Probably just learn to stay in the moment and not think about anything other than the hole that you’re on and shoot the lowest score on the hole that you’re on,” the sophomore said.

The score was a surprise but Overgaard might have seen this coming. He petitioned for VanArragon to join the varsity team while VanArragon was still in middle school. As an eighth-grader, VanArragon took third place in the state tournament.