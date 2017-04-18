Bloomington Ice Garden Reaches Final Four In Hockeyville USA Competition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Starting Tuesday, people can vote to help the Bloomington Ice Garden win $150,000 in upgrades.
Bloomington made it into the final four of the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition, after beating out Austin’s Riverside Arena in the previous round. The Ice Garden is up against other finalists from Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.
If Bloomington wins, it will receive money for improvements and would also host an NHL preseason game next season.
The Ice Garden is well known for being the rink where the 1980 Miracle on Ice team practiced, and has also been home to many state champion teams over the years.
Voting ends Wednesday night at midnight.
For more information, or to vote, visit Kraft Hockeyville USA online.