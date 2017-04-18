PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

‘Cake Boss’ Bakery Coming To MOA This Summer

April 18, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Buddy Valastro, Carlo's Bakery, Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro is bringing his elaborate cakes and pastry creations to the Mall of America.

The TLC reality TV star will open the first Midwest location of his family-owned Carlo’s Bakery in the mega mall this summer, MOA officials announced Tuesday.

Customers will be able to find the 2,000 square-foot shop on the mall’s third level, near Shake Shack.

For purchase will be fresh-baked treats, and customers will be able to order Carlo’s famous cakes for pick up.

The flagship Carlo’s shop is in Hoboken, New Jersey. The business has locations along the East Coast, as well as in Nevada, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

