Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk On Saturday, April 22, Earth Day will be celebrated around the globe. Locally, activities to educate and appreciate the planet will be in full swing. Whether you want to spend the day in gratitude to Mother Earth or use it as a time of service, there are plenty of options throughout our state. Here are our picks for five great ways to celebrate Earth Day 2017 in Minnesota.

Long Lake Earth Day Clean-Up

Lakeside Wine + Spirits

1916 W. Wayzata Blvd.

Long Lake, MN 55356

(952) 404-2500

www.minneapolismn.gov Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. Take pride in your community by gathering with local businesses and neighbors on Earth Day for a thorough spring cleaning. Long Lake is one such area that will be joining forces to tidy area parks, roadsides and shoreline. To participate, meet April 22at Lakeside Wine + Spirits at 10 a.m. for 1-2 hours of service. Kids and dogs are welcome! Afterwards, enjoy a family-friendly celebration that includes free food, grab bags, tastings of organic and sustainable wine, beer and liquor, and much more.

Minnesota Green Expo

National Sports Center

1700 105th Ave. N.E.

Blaine, MN 55449

(763) 767-6485

www.mngreenexpo.org Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find out how to become more eco-friendly through informational booths, education and activities at the Green Expo. This free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22. Learn about sustainable living, alternative energy options, holistic health practices, improving air quality and more. Hands-on activities and projects make this a great family event to help kids become more aware of protecting the environment.

Join Community Supported Agriculture

The Little Boon Farm

Maple Lake, MN 55358

(612) 747-3386

www.thelittleboonfarm.com One way to celebrate Earth Day is to enjoy healthy, fresh foods from the earth. With community supported agriculture (CSA), you can become a member to receive a share of produce from local farms. The Little Boon Farm is one such CSA that supplies hungry customers with boxes filled high with delicious veggies, fruit, eggs and herbs that were grown naturally by following organic principles. Depending upon the time of year, boxes are available weekly for pick-up at the farm in Maple Lake or for delivery in Plymouth.

Shop Repurposed And Recycled Finds

Junk Bonanza

Canterbury Park

1100 Canterbury Road S.

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 445-7223

www.junkbonanza.com Date: April 20 through April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for stylish and unique treasures over Earth Day weekend at the Junk Bonanza. This much-anticipated event was created by junk-maven Ki Nassauer. As a native of Minnesota and a lover of all things repurposed, her fun gatherings are for those who love flea markets, antiquing, rehabbing and the thrill of the hunt. Junk Bonanza happens April 20-22, with Earth Day hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.