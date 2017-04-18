Gorillaz Heading To Minneapolis In Late Summer

PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

April 18, 2017 1:34 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gorillaz, arguably the world’s biggest virtual band, is heading to North America for the first time in 7 years – with one stop planned for Minneapolis.

The British alt-rockers recently announced their tour, The Humanz Tour, which will begin on July 8 in Chicago. The tour is named after the group’s highly-anticipated album, Humanz, set for release on April 28.

Gorillaz recently enjoyed the must successful debut in YouTube VR history with its 360-degree “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House) video.

Gorillaz is slated to play Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Tickets go on sale on April 21 at 11 a.m. at Gorillaz.com.

