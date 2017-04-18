PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Police: Man, 25, Killed In St. Paul Homicide

April 18, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Fuller Avenue, Homicide, Rondell Quantrell Dunn, St. Albans Street, St. Paul, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a 25-year-old St. Paul man was killed in one of two shootings in the city Monday afternoon.

One shooting took place near the area of Dale Street and University Avenue, while the other was about four blocks away near St. Albans Street and Fuller Avenue. Police say officers found a man with a gunshot wound near St. Albans and Fuller Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by authorities Tuesday as Rondell Quantrell Dunn.

Metro Transit police are investigating the University shooting, which happened near the light rail station.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5650.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia