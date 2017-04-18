Police: Man, 25, Killed In St. Paul Homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a 25-year-old St. Paul man was killed in one of two shootings in the city Monday afternoon.
One shooting took place near the area of Dale Street and University Avenue, while the other was about four blocks away near St. Albans Street and Fuller Avenue. Police say officers found a man with a gunshot wound near St. Albans and Fuller Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified by authorities Tuesday as Rondell Quantrell Dunn.
Metro Transit police are investigating the University shooting, which happened near the light rail station.
Anyone with information about the shootings should call St. Paul police at (651) 266-5650.