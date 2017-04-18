Report: Starbucks To Release ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Turns out, unicorns do exist. In Frappuccino form, at least.
Introducing, the Unicorn Frappuccino.
Starbucks will be releasing the pink drink from April 19 – 23, according to CBS Detroit.
A CBS Detroit article said the blended crème drink will be made with sweet pink powder, mango syrup and a sour blue drizzle, topped whipped cream and pink and blue powder.
The price has not been released.
The drink will be available only at participating Starbucks in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.