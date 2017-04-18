PRINCE: Week Of Memorials Planned | Timeline Of The Aftermath | 10 Greatest Prince Songs & 10 Most Underrated

Report: Starbucks To Release ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’

April 18, 2017 11:51 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Turns out, unicorns do exist. In Frappuccino form, at least.

Introducing, the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks will be releasing the pink drink from April 19 – 23, according to CBS Detroit.

A CBS Detroit article said the blended crème drink will be made with sweet pink powder, mango syrup and a sour blue drizzle, topped whipped cream and pink and blue powder.

The price has not been released.

The drink will be available only at participating Starbucks in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia