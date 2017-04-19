Columbia Heights Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Columbia Heights are asking for help locating a missing 20-year-old man.
According to the Columbia Heights Police Department, Segundo Francisco Lema Zumba was last seen at 1:45 a.m. on April 8 outside of Lyon’s Pub, located on 16 South 16th Street in downtown Minneapolis.
Zumba, who is also known as Wilson Lema, was planning to catch the number 10 bus back to Columbia Heights.
According to police, Zumba has not had any contact with his family or been to work, which is unusual for him.
Zumba is described as being 5’4″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and a black jacket.
Anyone with any information regarding Zumba’s whereabouts should call the Columbia Heights Police Department at 763-427-1212.