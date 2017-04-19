Edina Gets Closer To Raising Age To Buy Tobacco

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The push to raise the minimum age for tobacco sales is gaining momentum in Edina. Tuesday night, council members took the first steps towards passing that ordinance.
If this was passed, Edina would become the first city in Minnesota to do this.
Members of the city’s Community Health Commission spoke out in support of the change, claiming the initiative was sparked by Tobacco 21, a national campaign to raise the minimum buying age.
Folks at the meeting wore green shirts in support of the change.
Hundreds of cities across the country have made similar changes and statewide legislation raising the age to buy tobacco was adopted in both Hawaii and California last year.
The final vote on the measure will be on May 2.
If it is passed then, the new ordinance would go into effect 60 days after that.
This would not just apply to cigarettes, but also to smokeless tobacco products and e-cigarettes.