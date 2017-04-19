Potato Gnocchi Recipe From Meritage

In this week’s Cooking with WCCO segment, WCCO Mid-Morning celebrated Sparglefest, marking the annual harvest of European white asparagus.
Meritage Chef Russell Klein was on hand with a special recipe honoring the ingredient — Potato Gnocchi with tri-color asparagus, ramps and rock shrimp scampi. Here is the recipe:
Gnocchi Ingredients
2 lb. Potatoes Russet (50 ct)
4 ea. Large Egg Yolk
90 g. All Purpose Flour
Gnocchi Preparation
1. Cook the potatoes directly on the oven rack on convection at 350° for 1 hour, or until done.
2. Scoop the potatoes out of the skin while hot, and food mill onto a wooden cutting board.
3. Lightly chop the milled potatoes and spread out to cool.
4. When the potatoes are cooled to 110°, drizzle the beaten egg yolks over and dust the top with flour. Slowly bring the dough together being sure not to overwork.
5. Bring the dough together just until it sticks and let it rest at room temperature covered in plastic for 30 minutes.
6. Roll out in into 1”diameter logs then cut into 1” pieces
7. Blanch the Gnocchi in salted boiling water and shock in ice water
8. Drain the gnocchi and toss lightly in oil. Reserve for service.
Garlic-Ramp Base Ingredients
12 oz. EVOO
1 oz. diced garlic
2 tsp. picked thyme
2 oz. diced ramps
2 ea. lemons zested
1/4 tsp. chili flakes
Garlic-Ramp Base Preparation
Slowly cook everything together until the garlic and ramps are nice and soft, with no color.
Final Dish Ingredients
4 Tbsp. Garlic-Ramp base
8 oz. rock shrimp (or other small shrimp)
10 oz. gnocchi
8 oz. asparagus, green, white & purple, sliced thin on the bias
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp. parsley, chopped fine
1 tsp. tarragon, chopped fine
2 oz. Parmesan cheese
Final Dish Preparation
1. In a large pot of slated water, cook the gnocchi until they float
2. Meanwhile, gently warm the garlic ramp base in a sautè pan.
3. Add the shrimp and asparagus and cook until the shrimp turn pink.
4. Add the cooked gnocchi and toss.
5. Add the butter and mix gently to emulsify, being careful not to break the gnocchi.
6. Add the cheese and finish with herbs.