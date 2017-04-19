Prince Fans From Around The Globe Visit Noteworthy Minnesota Landmarks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Prince fans are in the Twin Cities to honor the music Legend.

It has been almost a year since Prince died at his Paisley Park Studios and home in Chanhassen, but that’s not the only stop for Prince fans. Many have been taking in all the sights that have a connection to the Minnesota native.

Lots of them traveled from across the globe just to feel closer to their favorite musician. From First Avenue to Paisley Park, Prince fans are making the trek across the Twin Cities to remember and honor the Purple one.

Several international fans made their way to the Capri Theatre in North Minneapolis — the first place Prince played solo back in 1979. Pictures of the master performer grace the walls of the Capri and dozens of fans took time to sign the “Purple Book.”

Outside the theater, Prince Fans pause for a moment to take it all in.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been a year, and the emotion doesn’t seem to be getting any less. It’s more, in some ways,” Renata from the U.K. said. “It’s definitely been a surreal experience,”

The Electric Fetus was one of the last places Prince visited before his death. Prince often tweeted about his favorite record store, putting the Electric Fetus on the must-visit list for all Prince fans.

“Just to be around the feeling and the energy of Prince, and we’ve bumped into quite a lot of fans and everyone seems positive and happy,” said Emma Peirson from Iceland.

Fans have kept thE store busy since last year. Greg Viljoen, a Prince fan from South Africa, says he made the pilgrimage to pay a debt to the music legend.

“I’m here just to say thank you to the man and his music,” he said. “It’s such a powerful thing, and it certainly got lots of people through some difficult times.”

Co-owner Aaron Meyerring says it’s humbling to see so many come from so far way to celebrate the life and music of Prince.

“After his passing, it really opened our eyes to the international stardom and the loyal, loyal fan base that Prince had,” Meyerring said

The City of Chanhassen has seen an increase in traffic to its website, from people looking to experience all things Prince.

The international fans say they’re impressed with the people of the Twin Cities, and they see why Prince never left and always considered this place home.