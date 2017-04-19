‘He Needed Someone Real’: Prince’s Longtime Hair Stylist Shares Memories

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans and friends from all over the world are coming to Minnesota to pay tribute to Prince, nearly a year after his tragic death.

WCCO’s Molly Rosenblatt sat down with his longtime hairstylist and friend Kim Berry Wednesday.

“The same way he did his music, he collaborated with his hair as well,” Berry said.

For almost 30 years, she was along for the ride.

“Quite frankly, I outlived everybody,” she said. “No one other than Kirk [Johnson, Prince’s longtime drummer and close friend], of course, Morris Hayes, was on the team as long. I mean, I outlived accountants, and lawyers, and singers, and musicians.”

So why does she think Prince kept her around for so long?

“He needed someone real around him, and with all the ‘yes men’ and all the people that would tell him yes when it should have been no,” she said. “I didn’t do that. I kept it real. And I think he needed that.”

Prince was known for his iconic styles and being ahead of his time, so it’s safe to say there was never a dull moment when it came to styling his hair.

“We went from finger waves to pony tails to, like I said, the wacky braids — I called them the ‘buckwheat braids,'” Berry said.

One of her favorite styles was when Prince let it grow out for the 1999 tour.

“He did the whole guitar solo where his hair was swinging everywhere, and the next day he came in and said, ‘OK, that’s it, cut it off,'” Berry said. “And I’m like ‘What do you mean cut it off? We grew all this beautiful hair!’ And he said, ‘No, I just want it because it looks good playing the guitar, but I’m over it.’ So we cut it off the next day, and I cried as that hair fell to the floor.”

As we approach the one-year anniversary of his death, Berry says that what she misses most is his philanthropy, and just how loving and giving the larger-than-life star was.

“His foundation, love for one another — he lived that story, and that’s what I love about him,”

Berry along with a group of Prince’s close friends and employees are gathering tonight to share pictures, videos, memorabilia and stories.