PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Paisley Park Treasure Trove | 5 Greatest Live Performances & 7 Deep Cuts

Police Investigate Robbery At Twin Cities Sports Cards & Collectibles

April 19, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Golden Valley, Golden Valley Police Department, Twin Cities Sports Cards & Collectibles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a robbery took place at a Golden Valley business Tuesday night.

According to the Golden Valley Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an alarm at Twin Cities Sports Cards & Collectibles, located on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

Upon arrival, police found a broken window.

After clearing the building, the owners went through the store and reported that two safes were missing,

The incident is currently under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia