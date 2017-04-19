Police Investigate Robbery At Twin Cities Sports Cards & Collectibles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a robbery took place at a Golden Valley business Tuesday night.
According to the Golden Valley Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an alarm at Twin Cities Sports Cards & Collectibles, located on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
Upon arrival, police found a broken window.
After clearing the building, the owners went through the store and reported that two safes were missing,
The incident is currently under investigation.