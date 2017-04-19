Prince Protégé Shelby J. Holds Concert At Dakota Jazz Club

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This Friday marks one year since the death of music and Minnesota icon Prince.
A four-day event is being held at Paisley Park to mark his passing.
“Celebration 2017” will run Thursday through Sunday, and one of the speakers will be Prince’s friend and fellow singer Shelby J.
Shelby J. is also releasing an album and, to celebrate, will host two album release parties at the Dakota Jazz Club on April 19 and 20.
Tickets cost between $40 and $60. The shows begin at 10 p.m.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Dakota Jazz Club online.