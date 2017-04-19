Surly Brewing Unveils Official Minnesota United Beer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You know you’ve truly established yourself in Minnesota when Surly pays tribute to you in brew form.
Surly Brewing Co. announced Wednesday that they had partnered with the Minnesota United FC on a forthcoming “official” beer for the football club.
The beer will be called Rising North Pale Ale, and it will boast a 5.4 percent ABV, and an aromatic blend of multiple hops — including notes of pineapple, lemon, grapefruit, and various citrus.
“You can shout ‘Come on you Loons!’ 26 percent louder with a Rising North in your hand,” the promotional announcement claimed. “The science is clear.” [Editor’s Note: It’s not, but we’ll give that one a pass.]
Science or not, the beer is set to be available on draft beginning Wednesday, with 16-ounce four packs sometime in June.