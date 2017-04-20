MDH Reports Spike In Chlamydia, Gonorrhea & Syphilis Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says there was a concerning rise in sexually transmitted diseases from 2015 to 2016.
That’s based on data from the state’s annual STD, HIV and hepatitis report.
The report found Chlamydia is the most reported infectious disease in the state.
Gonorrhea came in second, with cases rising 25 percent. Almost 50 percent of gonorrhea cases were among people ages 15 to 24.
There was also a 30 percent increase in syphilis cases.
Health officials say those who are sexually active, or who inject drugs with a needle, should get tested at least once a year.
Officials also say using protection, limiting the number of partners, and not sharing needles are all things you can do to prevent getting a disease.