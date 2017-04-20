PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Prince's Legacy | Fans Flock To Minnesota & Revolution Goes On Tour

MDH Reports Spike In Chlamydia, Gonorrhea & Syphilis Cases

April 20, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Minnesota Department Of Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, STDs, Syphilis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says there was a concerning rise in sexually transmitted diseases from 2015 to 2016.

That’s based on data from the state’s annual STD, HIV and hepatitis report.

The report found Chlamydia is the most reported infectious disease in the state.

Gonorrhea came in second, with cases rising 25 percent. Almost 50 percent of gonorrhea cases were among people ages 15 to 24.

There was also a 30 percent increase in syphilis cases.

Health officials say those who are sexually active, or who inject drugs with a needle, should get tested at least once a year.

Officials also say using protection, limiting the number of partners, and not sharing needles are all things you can do to prevent getting a disease.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia