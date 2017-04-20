Cloquet Police Search For Stabbing Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police were called to a Cloquet hospital Wednesday night after a man arrived with stab wounds to his stomach and arm.
The 37-year-old victim told police he had been stabbed while on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.
Police say the man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was later transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital.
Investigators say the suspect, who is at large, knew the victim. They are asking for anyone with information on this assault to call 218-879-1247. Tips can also be sent by texting TIP CLOQUETPD, followed by the message, to 888777.
Comments are closed.