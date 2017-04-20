Purported Tracklist For Deluxe ‘Purple Rain’ Edition Leaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans have been waiting with baited breath to see what the forthcoming new deluxe edition of Prince’s magnum Opus “Purple Rain” would bring.
The wait appears to be over.
Variety is reporting what one of Prince’s fans purports to be the registered song codes for the upcoming release, which was previously touted for a June 9 release.
Variety said that Warner Bros. didn’t officially confirm the fan’s findings, but that “a source close to the situation confirmed the tracklist’s general accuracy.”
The first disc is expected to be comprised of the original 1984 album, presumably remastered. The second and third discs are reported to focus on single edits, B-sides, extended mixes and unreleased material from the purple era.
Here are the tracks Variety reports will populate the second and third discs:
Disc 2: Edits & Extended Mixes
- When Doves Cry (7” single edit) – 3:49
- 17 Days (single edit) – 3:58
- Let’s Go Crazy (single edit) – 3:49
- Erotic City (single edit) – 3:57
- Purple Rain (single edit) – 4:08
- God (single edit) – 4:04
- God (Love Theme From Purple Rain) (instrumental) – 7:59
- Another Lonely Christmas (single edit) – 4:56
- I Would Die 4 U (single edit) – 2:59
- Baby I’m a Star (single edit) – 2:52
- Take Me With U (single edit) – 3:43
- Erotic City (extended version) – 7:25
- Another Lonely Christmas (extended version) – 6:52
- I Would Die 4 U (extended version) – 10:20
Disc 3: From the Vault
- The Dance Electric – 11:29
- Love and Sex – 5:00
- Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version) – 12:18
- Velvet Kitty Cat – 2:32
- Katrina’s Paper Dolls – 3:30
- We Can Funk – 10:17
- Electric Intercourse (studio version) – 4:57
- Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden – 6:25
- Possessed – 7:56
- Wonderful A** – 6:24
- Father’s Song – 5:30