Senate Lawmakers Consider Uniform Labor Laws Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Senate lawmakers in St. Paul are preparing to vote on legislation that would take away the power from cities to set minimum wage or sick leave policies.
The proposal has garnered swift opposition from folks who think the state should not mess with local governments. Those in opposition claim the proposal would steal away paid sick time from 150,000 workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The bill would create uniform state labor laws and would abolish local ordinances, such as the $15 an hour minimum wage ordinance in the city of Minneapolis.
Dozens of protestors rallying at the Capitol against bill that would create uniform state labor laws @WCCO #mnleg pic.twitter.com/ttIPdBgkMt
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) April 20, 2017
The legislation passed out of the House last month after an intense debate.
Those who in support of the new legislation argue it would keep labor standards fair and consistent across the state.
Gov. Mark Dayton has not said where or not he will veto or sign the proposed bill.