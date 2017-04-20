PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Prince's Legacy | Fans Flock To Minnesota & Revolution Goes On Tour

Senate Lawmakers Consider Uniform Labor Laws Bill

April 20, 2017 12:11 PM By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Legislative Session 2017, Mary McGuire, minimum wage, Session 2017, Sick Leave

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Senate lawmakers in St. Paul are preparing to vote on legislation that would take away the power from cities to set minimum wage or sick leave policies.

The proposal has garnered swift opposition from folks who think the state should not mess with local governments. Those in opposition claim the proposal would steal away paid sick time from 150,000 workers in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The bill would create uniform state labor laws and would abolish local ordinances, such as the $15 an hour minimum wage ordinance in the city of Minneapolis.

The legislation passed out of the House last month after an intense debate.

Those who in support of the new legislation argue it would keep labor standards fair and consistent across the state.

Gov. Mark Dayton has not said where or not he will veto or sign the proposed bill.

More from Mary McGuire
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia