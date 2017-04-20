Man Stabs Teen At St. Cloud Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud say a man stabbed a 17-year-old girl who he didn’t know at a St. Cloud Walmart Thursday evening.
According to a release from the St. Cloud Police Department, officers arrived at the Walmart on 2nd Street South at around 7:30 p.m. There, they found the young girl with a stab wound in her arm. She said she didn’t know the man who stabbed her, or why he did it.
Security at the store was able to subdue the suspect, 29-year-old Christain Anthony Robert De Beche, after he discarded the knife used in the assault.
Investigators say De Beche isn’t telling them why he assaulted the girl, but say there is no danger to the public. The store closed after the incident, and police say they don’t know when it may reopen.