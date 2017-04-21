PRINCE: Hear New Song 'Deliverance' | Prince's Legacy | Fans Flock To Minnesota & Revolution Goes On Tour

First Avenue Hosts Dance Party For Anniversary Of Prince’s Death

April 21, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: First Avenue, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly one year has passed since the death of music icon, Prince.

To commemorate his unexpected passing, First Avenue are celebrating the “life and legacy” of the eclectic musician.

On Friday, First Avenue will host the first of two dance parties. Friday will feature DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Smitty.

Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show.

On Saturday night, the dancing continues as the second dance party takes place. It will commence inside First Avenue at 9 p.m.

Saturday night will feature DJ Keezy, DJ Verb X, Shannon Blowtorch and Cloud.

Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the door.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia