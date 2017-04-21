First Avenue Hosts Dance Party For Anniversary Of Prince’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly one year has passed since the death of music icon, Prince.
To commemorate his unexpected passing, First Avenue are celebrating the “life and legacy” of the eclectic musician.
On Friday, First Avenue will host the first of two dance parties. Friday will feature DJ Jake Rudh and DJ Smitty.
Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show.
On Saturday night, the dancing continues as the second dance party takes place. It will commence inside First Avenue at 9 p.m.
Saturday night will feature DJ Keezy, DJ Verb X, Shannon Blowtorch and Cloud.
Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the door.