Light Rail Trains Will Be Powered By Wind On Earth Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit’s Blue and Green lines are going green for Earth Day.
Metro Transit and Xcel Energy announced Friday both light rail lines will be powered by 100 percent wind energy Saturday.
Metro Transit partnered with Xcel’s Windsource program to purchase credits to power both lines for 24 hours.
Xcel said they are the nation’s No. 1 utility wind provider. The American Public Transit Association has awarded Metro Transit Gold Level certification through its Sustainability Commitment program.