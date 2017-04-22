4 Things To Do From Saturday, April 22, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a fantastic weekend, so get out and enjoy one or more of these four events covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Celebrate the best designers, stylists and producers in the state as part of Fashion Week. There is the Minneapolis Craft Market and Saint Paul Collection Fashion Show Saturday. One of the biggest events is the Black Hearts Ball on Friday. Artists are paired with live opera and classical musicians who perform during a runway show.
2. Record Store Day is celebrating 10 years. More than 20 stores in the metro are taking part in this annual event, including the Electric Fetus in Minneapolis. You’ll see in-store performances from local artists, prize giveaways, local food and drinks. It’s also a chance for fans to get special vinyl and CD releases as well.
3. It’s the CSA Fair in Minneapolis. Visit with area farms, learn about different CSA programs and get tips for using the best of spring seasonal produce. The event goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
4. Calling all antiquers, junkers and flea market lovers! Junk Bonanza is back at Canterbury Park. It offers a chance to browse through vintage finds, beautiful antiques and re-purposed goods. There’s also workshops and hourly cash coupon giveaways and drawings. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.