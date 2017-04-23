Dog Killed In St. Paul House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul say a dog died following a house fire Saturday night on the city’s east side.
The St. Paul Fire Department says the fire occurred in the living room of residence on the 2000 block of Lower Afton Road. The home’s two residents escaped, but one of them was treated for smoke inhalation.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire was related to smoking.
Cause of fire at 2226 Lower Afton carelessly discarded smoker's materials. Always dispose of ashtrays into water, please.
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) April 23, 2017