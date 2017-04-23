Dog Killed In St. Paul House Fire

Wild Searching For Answers After Early Playoff Exit Yes, the battle back was a sight to behold. But how do you explain such an awful start? How do you explain a team not being ready for a must-win playoff elimination game?

Wild Blog: Season Comes To Sudden End As Blues Beat Wild In OT 4-3The belief going into game five was that the Wild would finally win at home to force a game six and put all the pressure of the series on the Blues. Instead the Blues found a way to persevere and bring Minnesota's season to a sudden end.